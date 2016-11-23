Trump’s NAFTA revamp would require concessions

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to make it “a lot better” for US workers would not be a one-way street for his administration, as Canada and Mexico prepare their own list of demands that could require difficult US concessions.

The 22-year-old NAFTA and other trade deals became lightning rods for voter anger in the US. industrial heartland states that swept Trump to power this month.

Trump – who on Monday vowed to file notice of his intent to quit an Asia-Pacific trade deal on his first day in office – has pledged to leave NAFTA if it can’t be improved to his liking. But he has said little about what improvements he wants, apart from halting the migration of US factories and jobs to Mexico.

Trade experts, academics and government officials say Canada and Mexico would also seek tough concessions and that NAFTA’s zero-tariff rate would be extremely difficult to alter. And any renegotiation would likely take several years.

“In a renegotiation, one side can come in with requests, but the other side is going to expect concessions,” said Wendy Cutler, a former deputy US Trade Representative (USTR). “We need to know what we’re going to ask for and what we can give.”

When Cutler helped renegotiate a stalled trade deal with South Korea in 2010, USTR won concessions for US automakers, but at the expense of a longer phase-out on steep Korean pork tariffs and allowing Korea to largely maintain a health care reimbursement system that favors domestic generic drugmakers.

Trump, who during the campaign called NAFTA the “worst trade deal ever” and threatened to levy a 35-percent tariff on Mexican-assembled autos and other goods, would have a hard time raising US tariffs without scrapping the agreement, trade experts say.

“There is no precedent in free trade negotiations for one side raising tariffs more than the other,” said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington.

“If US workers are more expensive than Mexican workers, the only way to level the playing field is to do things that raise costs in Mexico,” Bown said. — Reuters