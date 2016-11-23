Unimas Run targets 2,000 entries

KUCHING: University Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has teamed up with LEA Sports Centre (LSC) to organise a run at the university campus this Sunday (Nov 27).

Officials from Unimas and LSC held a press conference on the event at Sarawak Plaza on Monday.

The run will comprise four categories: 10Km Men and Women (entry fee RM70), 10Km IPT Men and Women (RM60), 8Km Boys and Girls (RM50) and 5Km Fun Run (RM50).

The organisers revealed that they have received 1,400 entries so far as they target 2,000 to take part.

Closing date for registration is Nov 23 with race pack collection days on Nov 25 and 26.

“Runners will get to see the scenery and the atmosphere of Unimas’ campus. We do this event to welcome members of the public here and have a look of what Unimas’ campus looks like as I believe not every member of the public have visited Unimas before,” Unimas assistant vice chancellor Prof Mohd Fadhil Abd Rahman said.

Besides LSC the event will have four other sponsors namely Revive Isotonic, Milo, Cherrios and Maxis Broadband.

“We are privileged to be able to work with Unimas for this event. LSC is just happy to be able to contribute in any way we can to a prestigious public institute of higher learning like Unimas,” said LSC managing director Raymond Sim Hee Pang.

Runners can look forward to RM10,000 worth of prizes and all who complete the run will get a finisher’s medal.