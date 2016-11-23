Vivo V5 Officially launched in Malaysia: 20MP Selfie Camera and priced at RM1,299

Vivo V5 has finally landed at Bolehland with the price tag of RM1,299 ONLY! Vivo Malaysia also took this opportunity to announce Siti Nurhaliza as the brand ambassador of Vivo V5.

The Vivo V5 has being promoted as the “perfect selfie” smartphone thanks to its a 20-megapixel front camera and ‘Moonlight Glow’ flash.

The Face Beauty 6.0 Mode in the camera app enhances selfies, reduces blemishes, and can make faces look much slimmer.

Talking about the ‘Moonlight Glow’, it’s actually a LED Flash light that features Dual-Tone LED that able to create a softer flash light to guarantee a well-balanced photo that will not occur over exposure.

Under the hood, Vivo V5 is powered by the 64-bit 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. There is 32GB of internal storage available, and Vivo offers a hybrid slot for expansion by up to 128GB instead of a second SIM.

For camera, Vivo V5 uses a high-quality sensor, Sony IMX376 with f/2.0 aperture. For rear camera, it comes with 13MP of camera module with PDAF supported; for selfie camera, it has a 20-megapixel front camera and ‘Moonlight Glow’ flash.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The phone offers an eye protection mode that filters outblue light to reduce strain. Vivo V5 uses a 3000mAh battery to keep everything running, and uses the latest version of Vivo’s FunTouch OS 2.6 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Vivo Malaysia also unveiled that the Vivo V5 Plus will reach our market by December.

Source by mdroid.my