Whssb pays dividends of rm10 mln to Sabah government

Musa (second left) witnesses the handover of dividends from Ramlee (second right) to Sabah Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Datuk PG Hassanel Mohd Tahir (right) yesterday. Also present is Sabah Secretary of State Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s investment arm Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd (WHSSB) has paid the interim and final dividends of RM10 million to the state government.

Its chairman, Datuk Ramlee Marahaban presented the payment to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman at the Sabah State Assembly here yesterday. Ramlee said since its incorporation on April 6, 1995, the company had paid dividends amounted to RM222.7 million to the state government.

He said WHSSB recorded a higher net profit of RM63.58 million last year compared with RM31.99 million the previous year.

Meanwhile, Musa, who is also state finance minister, stressed the need for state-owned companies or agencies to operate more efficiently in order to reap more profits.

“The dividends paid to the state government can be channeled for development purposes for the benefit of the people,” he said, adding that WHSSB needed to exercise prudence in selecting projects and businesses, as well as boost management efficiency. — Bernama

