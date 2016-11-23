Woman injured when vehicle skids, lands in ditch

MIRI: A woman in her 40s was injured when the car she was driving went out of control and skidded in Lambir at 10.45am yesterday.

It is learnt that the woman was sending her husband to Miri Airport from Bekenu.

Upon reaching Lambir, the Toyota Hilux went out of control and skidded before landing in the ditch.

The driver was injured but her husband was unhurt.

Both victims managed to free themselves from the car and were taken to Miri Hospital in an ambulance.