14 teams for S’wak International Softball C’ship

KUCHING: Fourteen teams have confirmed their participation in the Sarawak International Softball Championship in Miri from Dec 15-18.

Organising chairman Ishak Abdullah Chin said they include teams from Brunei, Putrajaya, West Malaysia, Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

“The two teams from West Malaysia are Putrajaya and Mymasters Malaysia while Brunei teams are Wasabi, Black Arrows, Gunners, Divas and last year’s champions Chikara are also returning to defend their Women’s Open title,” he told Borneo Post in a telephone interview from Miri yesterday.

Local teams in the fray are KSA Kuching, Politeknik Kuching, MLNG Bintulu, Tsunami, TSC Pandas, Shewolves and Honeybees from Miri.

“The Men’s Open defending champions Politeknik Malaysia are not coming so the competition is quite open,” he added.

Ishak said the tournament is organised by the Sarawak Softball Association in collaboration with the Chief Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity (KPS).

Matches will be played at the Miri Municipal Council and KPS fields.

The tournament aims to develop softball in Sarawak and at the same time enhance fellowship with other countries through sports.

The champions and runner-up of the Men’s Open will receive cash prizes of RM1,000 and RM800.

The prize money for the top three teams in the Women’s Open will be RM800, RM500 and RM300.