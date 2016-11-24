A local golf academy in the near future?

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has suggested the idea of a golf academy to boost the sport and tourism in Sarawak.

Golf, he noted, is among the sports identified in the push to turn Sarawak into a sports powerhouse.

“One of the suggested approach for golf is to have an academy to train the young golfers so that they can compete with Korean golfers and other international golfers.

“We hope the golf associations will give input on this matter,” he said.

He was speaking at the Sarawak Bumiputra Amateur Golf Association (PGABS) dinner on Tuesday night.

Abang Johari, who is also Tourism Minister, said that more Korean golfers will be encouraged to play in Sarawak so that local golfers will have the opportunity to play with them.

“I have met with the governor of Gangwon province in South Korea. He told me that in winter their temperature is -6 degrees, which is a problem for their golfers.

“I offered Sarawak to be a venue for them to play golf. We hope that during their wintertime, they will come here and maybe we can be their host. I will write officially to the governor on this matter.

“With the interaction with the Korean players, we hope not only to develop tourism, but also foster closer ties in the sport,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari presented prizes for the recent PGABS Maal Hijrah Golf Competition. Masjid Jabar An-nur, Kapit emerged as champion followed by Masjid At Taqwa Kpg Tuie Pusa and Masjid Al-Mujahiddin, Tabuan Police Complex.

Trophies were also awarded to individual winners, notably the Kenyalang trophy to Ismail Puad Saat, Kaok trophy to Ahid Bohari and Pipit trophy to Muhd Hizzam Mohd Jefry.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Dato Jumaani Tuanku Bujang also presented a PGABS contribution to the Petra Jaya Welfare Association.

Also present at the dinner were political secretary Abdullah Saidol, PGABS president Mohamad Sabry Othman and Petra Jaya Welfare Association secretary Dr Abdullah Zaidel.