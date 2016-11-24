About 30 stage peaceful protest demanding whereabouts of RM250 mln meant for MRP

KUCHING: About 30 people gathered near the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex here yesterday to demand an explanation from the state government as to where the RM250 million minor rural project (MRP) fund has gone to.

According to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant Kelvin Yii, those who were at the gathering were not only DAP members but also members of the public who wanted the state government to be accountable for the MRP funds.

On Monday, Chong was suspended for the whole assembly session after he tried to file a motion against Chief Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem over the allegedly missing RM250 million, which was part of the RM905,900,000 fund approved for MRP in last year’s sitting of the assembly.

On Tuesday, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassr told a press conference that Chong was suspended because of his allegations in his motion which were unsubstantiated as the sum of RM250 million was not missing as all unused allocation were returned to the State Consolidated Fund in accordance with Section 4 of the Financial Procedure 1957 and Treasury Instruction.

Yii said Chong’s suspension was unfair as he was merely discharging his duty as an elected representative to ask where the public fund had gone to.

“If the Sarawak government does not answer our question, it shows it has something to hide.

“Since the state government did not want to listen to us inside the Dewan, we are here to exercise our constitutional rights to assemble peacefully to question and demand the government to be accountable and transparent to every single sen of public money spent.”

Yii said they were not making an allegation or accusation, but merely asking a question, “where is the RM250 million?”

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong said there was nothing wrong for Chong to ask for an explanation from the state government on the whereabouts of the RM250 million.

“The MRP funds approved by our state assembly and the answer which the ministry provided to YB Chong don’t telly. The answer YB Chong got was about RM650 million but the approved MRP funds which we passed in the Dewan was about RM950 million.

“This is the people’s money, not the minister’s, speaker’s or the chief minister’s money. If there is nothing to hide and if it is properly utilised for the rural community or even for the whole Sarawak, then just tell us. There is no need to use dirty politics to oppress opposition leaders.

“In any event, we are all elected representatives; elected by the people to fight for the rights of the people and protect the people’s resources. We are only playing our roles as the people’s elected representatives.

“So I hope our speaker, ministers and the state government can respect the democracy in the DUN. Apply the standing orders to both sides of the house and not use standing orders to kick us out from the Dewan.”

Yong claimed the people were not happy that the DUN had become a tool of the ruling government to suppress and oppress the elected representatives from the opposition.

Pelawan assemblyman David Wong meanwhile said the Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar’s duty was to ensure that the proceeding went smoothly and to direct the relevant ministers to answer questions raised by the elected representatives.

“He should not be answering questions for the minister as to where the money has gone to. In this case, YB Chong was expelled from the Dewan for doing what he was supposed to do as an elected representative – by asking question as to where the money has gone to. I thought it was a very fair question although it was done in a way of a motion.”

Wong said if Malaysia was a truly democratic country, Chong would not have been expelled. Adenan should have come up or direct Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to answer the question.

“We hope this Dewan is not meant for certain particular parties. It should be the House of the people and we represent the people. Whether you’re a chief minister, speaker or the opposition, we all do it for the people. That is why it is not fair to expel YB Chong. We hope the chief minister will answer the question in his winding-up speech next week.”

Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said the RM250 million of unaccounted fund had to be explained.

“It is a lot of money and I think it is time for the state government to explain the whereabouts of the RM250 million. They need to come clean and transparent in every statement they make.”

Meanwhile Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the assembly was illegal as the police did not receive any notification.

“We will be calling witnesses to assist in our investigation,” he said when contacted yesterday.