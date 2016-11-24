AirAsia X en route to stellar year end results

KUCHING: AirAsia X Bhd (AirAsia X) is on track to recording a strong fourth quarter (4Q) and subsequently, ending the year on a high note.

However, competition could pick up in 2017 and as such, analysts cautioned of possible challenges in the year ahead.

The research arm of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang Capital) noted that AirAsia X reported 3Q core net profit of RM43 million after excluding the foreign exchange (forex) loss of RM33.8 million.

“This was a remarkable turnaround from the core net loss in 3Q15, traditionally a leaner quarter. The key contributor to the turnaround was the lower cost per available seat kilometre (CASK), which fell for the seventh consecutive quarter as the lower fuel costs boosted profitability.

“As a result, yields surged to 0.64 CASK in 3Q from a loss of 0.54 CASK in the preceding year,” it said in a research note.

“We expect the financial year 2016 (FY16) to be the first profitable year for AirAsia X since its listing.”

The firm said the 4Q is traditionally AirAsia X’s strongest quarter, and judging from the guided forward booking load factor and improvement in the average base fare, AirAsia X is on track to reporting full-year profitability.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) pegged a more cautious view on the airline’s FY17 as long-haul competition might rise with the revitalised growth plans of Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) while the volatile forex could also threaten the airline’s financial performance.

“Supply in Malaysian long-haul air travel looks to be larger in the near to medium term. In particular, this is due to MAB resuming capacity growth – with the help of slated deliveries of wide body A350s (one in 2017, five in 2018).

“This is in addition to recent news picking up its target of ordering 25 wide-body fleet next year (net add of 10 after replacements); though that may come in more progressively.

“This may pose a challenge to yield growth momentum if that new capacity is deployed on some of AirAsia X’s routes,” it explained.

AllianceDBS Research also pointed out that AirAsia X is adopting a more cautious outlook primarily on more capacity growth in the market and a potentially weaker ringgit against the US dollar.

“Internal sensitivity analysis estimates a RM6 month-on-month (m-o-m) impact for each US$0.10 movement against the ringgit.

“That said, AirAsia X still plans to grow ASK (despite no new aircraft intake until the second half of 2018) by improving fleet utilisation. Additionally, yield expansion is still targeted, by leveraging on unique routes, adjusting capacity to well-demanded routes, and general shifts towards the Free Independent Traveller (FIT) segment from group tours for the China market.

“Furthermore, circa 74 per cent of FY17 fuel requirements have now been hedged by the group at US$60 per barrel (bbl),” it added.

In a separate note, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) was more positive on the airline’s performance despite the fluctuation in US dollar-ringgit forex.

It believed that concerns over the weaker ringgit overdone. It explained, “Our positive view stems from AirAsia X deriving 30 to 40 per cent of its revenue in foreign currency denominations such as Australian dollar and renminbi.”

It noted that the October and November 2016 average US dollar to ringgit exchange rate stands at 4.22, which was still below the 4.28 recorded in 4QFY15.

“Recall that despite the weaker ringgit, AirAsia X recorded core net profit of RM60 million in 4QFY15,” it added.

All in all, MIDF Research upgraded its call on the stock to ‘buy’. Similarly, positive on the prospects of AirAsia X, Affin Hwang Capital upgraded its call to ‘buy’ while AllianceDBS Research maintained a ‘hold’ recommendation on the stock.