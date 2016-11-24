Army veterans to form a federation

KUCHING: A federation of armed forces veterans’ associations in Sarawak will be formed in order to better serve the needs and welfare of army veterans who reside in the state.

This was made known by Sarawak Veteran Armed Forces of Malaysia Association (PVTMNS) in a meeting with three other associations registered under the Veterans Act 2012.

They are the Persatuan Veteran Tentera Co-Ranger, Sarawak Rangers Veterans Association and Persatuan Veteran Tentera Tidak Berpencen Malaysia Sarawak branch.

PVTMNS president Thomas Ling, who chaired the meeting, said it was imperative to have a federation to foster cooperation and closer ties among all the associations of army veterans in the state.

“All army veterans in Sarawak have to be united so they can fight for their rights, ensuring that their needs and welfare are well taken care of.

“All the associations involved will work together to achieve those objectives,” he told a press conference at the meeting recently.

Ling added that once the federation is formed, positions will be filled by representatives from associations that register as member associations.

“All the posts within the federation will be represented by members from the veterans’ associations that form the federation.

“This will empower the local veteran leaders in their struggles for the betterment of veterans in Sarawak,” he said.

On a separate note, Ling said the local associations collectively condemned the attempt by Pertubuhan Prihatin Bekas Anggota Keselamatan Malaysia (Pahlawan) to bring up issues on army veterans to the Agong, sultans, prime minister as well as Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“We understand that Pahlawan is making claims for the veterans including issues relating to pension, welfare and housing.

“However, this organisation is not registered under the Veterans Act 2012. Therefore, it is not authorised to conduct activities for veterans.

“In addition, they should have approached the Defence Ministry with their claims, not the Agong, sultans, prime minister or chief minister. Their actions are wrong,” he said.

Ling also pointed out that Pahlawan does not need to make its presence in Sarawak, as there are sufficient registered associations that could fight for the welfare of veterans here.

“The veterans’ associations in the state know their members’ struggles better and could fight for their rights better. Sarawak veterans’ associations are always fighting for the welfare of their members.

“There is no need for Pahlawan, an unregistered organisation, to come here,” he said.

Persatuan Veteran Tentera Tidak Berpencen Malaysia Sarawak branch chairman Abdul Rahman Sapawi, Sarawak Rangers Veterans Association secretary-general Captain (R) Mohd Johari Ibrahim and Persatuan Veteran Tentera Co-Ranger Lt Col (R) Fabian Wong were present.