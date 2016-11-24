Baru wants police to conduct regular operation in Lawas

KUCHING: Baru Bian (PKR-Ba Kelalan) yesterday suggested that the police carry out a regular special operation in Lawas to root out drug dealers and close down cyber gambling dens there.

He also proposed that the Commissioner of Police send a special team to the area to talk to the people and investigate fully what was happening in the towns and villages, and consider getting a few sniffer dogs to help detect drug dealers and addicts there.

“The police must step up the effort to combat such problems and at the same time border controls must be stepped up to stem the tide of drugs flowing in from across the border,” he told the august House in his debate on State Budget 2017.

Baru pointed out that the ‘double menace’ must be eradicated, otherwise a large proportion of the younger generation in Lawas may never realise their potential to be useful members of the society.

Baru also highlighted the problem caused by cyber gambling in Lawas which was coming back after it was under control for some time.

He also referred to a teacher in Lawas who was arrested a few weeks ago on suspicion of being a drug pusher, and according to him, the arrest was only the tip of the iceberg.

He said the police must find out whether other teachers were involved in drug trafficking, and at the same time advised schools to give priority to drug awareness and anti-gambling programmes so that students know the devastation they cause.

At the same time, he suggested that the term of police personnel serving in Lawas be limited to two years to ensure that they are effective in carrying out their duty.