Bomba holds fire drill at Citadines Uplands

Batu Lintang Bomba personnel and Citadines staff demonstrating emergency rescue.

KUCHING: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) conducted a fire drill at the Citadines Uplands Kuching Apartment & Hotel here recently.

The fire drill was held in conjunction with the Citadines’ ‘Environment, Health and Safety Awareness Week 2016’ from Nov 21 to 25.

Fifteen fire fighters and a fire engine from the Batu Lintang station including an ambulance from the department’s emergency mobile rescue services were involved in the fire drill which began at around 3pm.

During the fire drill, the firemen evacuated the building as well as performing demonstration on the proper use of the fire extinguishers and emergency rescue services.

