Crocodile culling allowed in Seblak, Krian rivers

KUCHING: There will be crocodile culling in Seblak and Krian rivers after the down-listing of these creatures from Appendix 1 to Appendix II in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species in Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

This means the crocodiles there could be hunted and its skin and meat traded.

Assistant Minister forEnvironment Datu Len Talif Salleh said the move was made to reduce the territory and food conflicts between the ferocious reptiles and humans.

“Based on the latest survey, the density of wild crocodiles in Sungai Seblak is 1.84 individuals per km and in Batang Krian 1.6. Statewide, the figure is 1.1,” he told Mohd Chee Kadir (BN-Kabong) and Datuk Idris Buang (BN-Muara Tuang) during the question-and-answer time yesterday.

“The population density of more than one individual per km in Sungai Seblak and Batang Krian hold a huge potential for culling to be conducted.”

Len Talif, however, said the number of crocodiles that could be culled was subject to the quota set under Appendix 2.

“The state government allows those with the necessary licences to collect a total of 30 eggs, 90 hatchlings, 45 yearlings (less than one year old) and 15 adults per year.”

Culling which could be dangerous can only be done with permission from the wildlife controllers, he said.

“Locals within the area will be given priority in terms of permits and licences to hunt the wild crocodiles.”

Len Talif said most culling operations were currently done by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC)’s Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) unit, with the support of other government agencies and the local community. During seven operations to hunt crocodiles in Seblak and Krian rivers, 16 adult crocodiles were killed.

“The culling operation there will be on-going.”

According to the SFC director Ahmad Sapuan, there were 13 recorded crocodile attacks on humans in 2015, with eight fatalities.

In the first nine months of this year, there were eight reported cases and three fatalities.