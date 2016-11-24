Ensure no more deaths in NCR land disputes — Baru

KUCHING: The government must take immediate steps to ensure there will be no more fatalities from NCR land disputes.

In making the call, Baru Bian (Ba Kelalan) also urged the government to respect the court’s ruling that ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’ are part of NCR land and that the Sarawak Land Code should be amended to reflect this.

Debating the State Budget 2017, Baru said there were two deaths this year—in Miri and Balingian—due to NCR land disputes, and gangsters were involved.

“The government must also review its policies and practice of issuing timber licences and provisional leases over NCR land.”

He made a fresh call for the setting up of a Land Rights Commission or a Land Tribunal as suggested by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum in January this year.

He said by ignoring legitimate NCR claims over ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’ and allowing the land authorities to continue issuing leases and provisional leases over NCR land, the government had set up grounds for potential disputes between native landowners and companies.

He hoped Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem would give NCR land owners the avenue to register their claims and to enjoy swift resolutions to disputes.

He agreed with Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing’s recent suggestion that the government suspend the licences of plantation companies who employ gangsters to settle NCR land disputes.

“This is an excellent suggestion, and I earnestly hope it be implemented by the government without delay.”

Meanwhile, Baru wondered what actions had been taken against the company linked to the murder of Bill Kayong in Miri.