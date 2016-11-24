Every effort counts

THE fresh graduates who have just stepped into the workplace are often considered the weaker ones. This is because they do not have the skills and experience compared to senior staff.

However, these newbies may not share the same sentiment. In fact, they may feel that they are too important to carry out trivial tasks. As a matter of fact, some of them often like to draw a line between the tasks that are worth their effort and those that are too ‘low’ in standard for them.

Some newbies will even complain that they are only drawing an insignificant salary but yet are asked to perform so many tasks. They feel that it is enough for them to do the amount of work that they feel equates to their salary. Anything beyond that is out of the question.

There are those who like to say, “This is not within my job scope” and push away any task that they feel is not supposed to be done by them.

They are still inexperienced so they often cannot see when opportunities come their way but simply push them away in order to avoid the inconvenience.

These individuals behave in this manner most probably due to their impetuous hearts. They are often restless and eager to be successful. Hence, they want to do something ‘big’ and find great success.

The truth is for these inexperienced individuals, every single experience and assignment will help to build them up.

No one can achieve success at their first attempt. In fact, it takes many little steps to reach one’s goals.

Some minor tasks may seem insignificant and yet they are not so. In fact, many a time failures are caused by some tiny little mistakes. Therefore, insignificant tasks are in fact very important.

Being newbies, it is important for them to grab every opportunity that passes their way. Even though their work may be tiring, they should be thankful for the opportunity to learn when given extra work and responsibilities as everything completed will give them invaluable experience and skills.

In every task that they carry out, they should strive to give their best and produce high quality work so that their superiors may see their efforts and performance standards.

It takes more than determination to prove their performance to their superiors. They need to be humble, not afraid of facing difficulties and be willing to do dirty work.

Some individuals may feel that certain tasks are too trivial, boring and detailed and refuse to do them as they see the tasks as very inconvenient. However, all difficult tasks start with easier steps and all significant tasks start with thorough work.

Those who are not willing to start with insignificant work will not be able to meet with success. If they wish to be greater than others, they must be willing to do every trivial task well.

It is only when they keep doing the minor tasks that they will be able to accumulate experience and then produce fruits.

In fact, most of us stand at the same starting point. Yet, some individuals lose and some win. If those who lose out look back, they would likely realise that they lost because they gave away those opportunities that they felt were insignificant.

The little things that they do may seem insignificant at first. Yet, as the days go by, they will realise that these insignificant tasks will eventually turn into a significant tree that produces great fruits.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.