Gardener finds grenades while sweeping garden

The two smoke grenades found by the gardener.

MIRI: A gardener sweeping a garden behind a budget hotel at Jalan Yu Seng Selatan here stumbled upon a plastic bag holding two smoke grenades at about 1.15pm yesterday.

The gardener, in his 30s, who requested anonymity said he was shocked to see the grenades — marked blue and red, wrapped in aluminium foil and placed in a plastic bag — among the plants in the garden.

“I was clearing the leaves and sweeping when I saw the plastic bag which I thought was rubbish. When I opened it, I got a shock,” he said.

He alerted his co-workers who called the police to check on the items.

The smoke grenades which are still new were later taken away by the police for further investigation.

