HR Devt Management Award goes to Kuching District Education Office

KUCHING: Kuching District Education Office was overall champion of Human Resource Development Management Award 2016 held at Sekolah Seni Sarawak yesterday (Nov 23).

The event organised by the District Office in collaboration with various education agencies and providers saw 93 recipients under more than 50 categories. They comprised teachers and students from schools across the state.

State Education director Rakayah Madon said the ninth edition of the event this year was timely to uphold the excellence of education in Sarawak.

“APPK aims to honour and give recognition to students, teachers, principals, school districts and agencies that excel in the field of Human Resource Development.

“It encourages the participation of students and teachers in humanitarian development up to the highest level in co-curriculum, sports, student affairs or special education sports,” she said when officiating at the event.

Rakayah noted that their achievements did not come easy as they had to put in tireless efforts in education development with personality key to their success.

“Knowledge enhancement and moral values are important to produce excellent results. To meet the challenges of the 21st century inline with the requirements of the Malaysian Education Development Plan 2013-2025, students have to acquire knowledge, thinking skills, leadership skills, bilingual proficiency, ethics and spirituality.

“I hope this award will be a catalyst and driving force in efforts to pursue excellence in the human resource field,” she added.

Apart from giving recognition to deserving winners, APPK gives the organiser the opportunity to identify talented students.

Also present were organising chairman Kamariah Said and State Education Department deputy director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus.