IGB Corp 3Q pre-tax profit surges 149 pct to RM252.64 million

KUALA LUMPUR: IGB Corporation Bhd’s pre-tax profit surged 149 per cent to RM252.64 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 from RM101.36 million in the same period last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the group said the increase was mainly attributed to contributions from the Property Development, Property Investment-Retail and Hotel divisions.

In addition, it said the pre-tax profit for the current quarter included a one-off gain of RM136.20 million from the disposal of property, plant and equipment by a subsidiary.

Revenue increased 18 per cent to RM324.71 million compared with RM274.49 million in the corresponding period of 2015, also due to higher contributions from the Property Development, Property Investment-Retail and Hotel divisions.

During the year the group disposed of three hotels.

Cititel Express Kuala Lumpur was disposed of in May 2016 for a cash consideration of RM37 million and in July 2016, the group’s 65 per cent-owned MiCasa Hotel, Yangon was disposed of for a cash consideration of US$46 million.

Meanwhile, in August 2016, the group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Union Properties Sdn Bhd, entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for the disposal of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel for a cash consideration of RM765.0 million.

The sale and purchase agreement became unconditional on Oct 31, 2016 and the disposal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017.

With the inclusion of the pre-tax gain of RM136.2 million arising from the disposal of MiCasa Yangon, the board is optimistic that there will be an improvement in the results of the group for financial year (FY) 2016 compared with FY2015, IGB said. — Bernama