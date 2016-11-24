Illegal houses near State Assembly to be demolished

Illegal houses at Teluk Layan Besar. Awang Fauzi (right)

KOTA KINABALU: Seventy-nine wooden houses that were built illegally near the State Assembly building would be demolished.

These houses at Teluk Layan Kecil, Teluk Layan Besar and Setinggan UMS were built illegally in 2013 by illegal immigrants or locals.

Land and Survey Department assistant collector of land revenue, Awang Fauzi Awang Tahir, said the demolition work would take place within a month or two after all residents have evacuated their homes.

“We have given them notice to evacuate their homes within a month and after that, we will come back and demolish these houses,” he said during an inspection at Teluk Layan Besar yesterday.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu City Hall officer Amir Izzat.

According to Awang Fauzi, yesterday’s operation was mainly to carry out census and mark the houses that were to be pulled down.

“We found out that the villagers have encroached into the area.

“So we are here today to carry out census and will mark the houses that need to be demolished,” he said, adding that separate markings were made on houses belonging to illegals and locals.

Awang Fauzi also said that demolition of illegal houses was carried out in Teluk Layan Kecil in May this year during an integrated operation with City Hall.

“There was not supposed to be anymore structures. But according to Google satellite, it shows that there are still many houses here, so we are here to investigate and will issue notice for demolition to all squatters,” he said, adding that in 2013, a census in those areas showed about 89 illegal structures were built illegally.