Kossan’s 3Q hampered by revamp works in progress

KUCHING: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Kossan) saw earnings for its third quarter for financial year 2016 (3QFY16) being hampered by efforts to rebamp its productio lines.

To note, the rubber glove manufacturer saw 3QFY16 earnings coming in at RM34.7 million, bringing its earnings for the first nine months of FY16 to RM128.9 million which is below consensus’ expectations and accounting for 59.6 per cent of FY16 forecasts.

Revenue declined by 6.3 per cent year on year(y-o-y) whilst earnings was lower by 38.3 per cent y-o-y. On a quarterly basis, revenue increased marginally by 2.5 per cent whereas earnings dipped by 17 per cent.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research division (MIDF Research) said the decline in revenue was mainly attributable to lower quantity of gloves sold by 3.8 per cent. This was due to the revamp of its old production lines which led to a temporary loss of production output, it said.

“However, on a sequential basis, the quantity sold was marginally higher by three per cent,” it added in a research note yesterday. “As per last quarter, Kossan’s utilisation rate for the quarter has not hit its optimum level which is above 80 per cent due to the aforementioned reason.”

AffinHwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Research) shared the same sentiment, noting that all 12 of Kossan’s production lines were being concurrently upgraded.

“The gloves’ average selling prices (ASPs) also fell in the third quarter due to industry-wide price pressure, which led to the seven per ceny y-o-y revenue decline in the gloves division.”

In tandem with Kossan’s lower production volume, its margins of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to a low of 15 per cent on higher production costs due to the operating leverage effect, as fixed costs per unit increased in line with the lower utilisation.

Notwithstanding that, the EBITDA margin was also impacted by the lower ASP; higher labour costs due to a supply shortage; increase in utilities charges on the natural gas price hike; and higher raw material prices.

“Separately, the cleanroom division’s PBT unexpectedly plunged 73 per cent y-o-y on a softer ASP, which partly contributed to the overall earnings miss,” it added.

In the fourth quarter, AffinHwang Research believed Kossan should be sequentially stronger as it ramps up production output which would bring down unit production costs on the higher utilisation and increased efficiencies on the revamped lines.

“Nonetheless, we slashed our FY16 EPS forecast by 10 per cent to account for the lower-than-expected sales volume growth. We retain our hold rating for Kossan as current valuations vis-à-vis earnings growth are unappealing from a risk-to-reward standpoint. There is no change to our target price of RM6.40 for Kossan.”

MIDF Research also beloeved Kossan’s costs rationalisation efforts will continue as management disclosed that Kossan is still in the midst of a scheduled revamp to increase automation in its glove production lines.

“This is taking place at its old plants where the workflows are mostly manually driven. The revamp involves upgrading 12 of its older production lines. It is also currently undergoing upgrading works on two of its production plants which include replacing its biomass energy system to natural gas.

“We understand that the efforts in revamping its plants and lines are to cater for the increase in energy cost as well as to upgrade its older lines to higher output capacity lines.”

MIDF Research maintained its buy call with a revised target price of RM7.85 per share.