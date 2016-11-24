LDP welcomes bill to amend Law Reform Act

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) welcomes the tabling of the bill to amend the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976.

The amendment, among others, gives legal force to the decision of the Federal Cabinet made in April 2009 that a child will continue to profess the religion practised by his or her parents at the time of the marriage should one of them opt to convert to the Islamic faith.

“It will put an end to unilateral conversion by a child as the amended provision requires both parents’ consent,” said LDP president Datuk Teo Chee Kang. By inserting a clear provision that in the event of conversion of a spouse under a civil marriage, Teo said divorce and all related matters are to be adjudicated in the civil courts, certainty in the jurisdictional boundary between Civil and Syariah Courts is enhanced.

“As a result, it will prevent one from avoiding obligations to his spouse under a civil marriage by converting to the Islamic faith.”

On the issue of Hadi’s private member’s bill, Teo said it is LDP’s firm stance that it should not be allowed to proceed further in the Parliament. Teo, who is also the Minister of Special Tasks, said the extent of sentencing power that Hadi seeks to enhance for the Syariah Court is not justifiable as the Syariah Court’s jurisdiction is only limited to family and succession laws as provided in the Federal Constitution.

“The gravity of the offences within the jurisdiction of the Syariah Court does not warrant the enhancement of its punitive power to such extent, unless there is a hidden agenda to bring in hudud laws from the back door.”

He pointed out that religion was a major issue in Sabah and Sarawak when the idea of the Federation of Malaysia was mooted before 1963.

“Had our forefathers known that this is the direction Malaysia would be heading for, Sabah and Sarawak would not have agreed to be part of the Federation.

“It is a divisive bill for Malaysians and Malaysia as a nation. All members of parliament must not see this as a matter of religion but a matter of upholding our Constitution and defending the dignity of Malaysia as a nation.”