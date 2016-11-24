LintraMax launches cloud-based system for palm oil businesses

PETALING JAYA: LintraMax Sdn Bhd (LintraMax) has launched a cloud-based plantation management system called Quarto, for the benefit of palm oil plantation businesses in Malaysia.

LintraMax, a provider of plantation management software solutions, said that this software is based on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform model, whereby Quarto is an all-in-one solution which allowed companies to manage their plantation business on a single system that supports various key operation functions.

“We are very excited about the launch of Quarto. Running a palm oil plantation business can be tough if no proper system is in place to manage various operations, functions and processes.

“Without an integrated plantation management system like Quarto, plantation businesses have difficulties knowing what’s going on in their plantation operations.

“So, to address these and more, we’ve introduced Quarto, a new system that is innovative, efficient, reliable and secure to improve management of plantations of any size,” said LintraMax founder and managing director Khor Kheng Khoon, in a press statement.

The software streamlines plantation management workflows to help increase efficiency and productivity of a plantation. The new system also makes it easy for business owners to access data of their plantations at anytime and anywhere via a web browser on any mobile device.

The development and commercialisation of Quarto are also backed by funding received from Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn Bhd (MDEC).

The funding which amounts to RM700,000, and, comes from MDEC’s programme called Product Development and Commercialisation Fund (PCF), secured by LintraMax early this year.

“LintraMax was awarded the Product Development and Commercialisation Fund for their cloud-based plantation management system which aims at digitalising the plantation industry both locally and globally,” stated MDEC Innovation Capital director Dr Ir Karl Ng Kah Hou.

Khor added, “We are, indeed, very pleased that MDEC is on board with us. Their support at the critical phase of developing and now, bringing Quarto to the market, is of high value to LintraMax.

“Currently, our focus is to market Quarto to plantations in Malaysia where there is a vast market opportunity here. The funding from MDEC also enables us to start exploring and researching markets outside of Malaysia, for Quarto.”

Prior to Quarto, LintraMax focused on developing on-premise systems to manage plantations and mills in Malaysia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. These on-premise systems require more resources to implement and maintain compared to what Quarto offers as a cloud-based solution.

The release of Quarto brings good news to business owners of palm oil plantations who lack resources to setup their own internal IT infrastructure because they can now turn to managing their plantations using a system on the cloud through a mobile computer such as a tablet or a laptop.