Local boy in contention for CM Cup

KUCHING: Matthew Peregriine Ong put himself in the running for the Sarawak Chief Minister’s challenge trophy when he carded a gross score of 71 on the second day of competition for a two-day total score of 145 in Boys Group B.

The 14-year old St Joseph Private School (Secondary) led Boys Group B on the opening day on Tuesday after he returned a score of two-over 74 in the ongoing the 18th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup International Junior Golf Championship at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS).

Second in this group is Kelab Golf Miri’s (KGM) Malcolm Ting with a 151 while eight strokes further adrift in third place is Izzat Syazmin of Danau, followed by Ahmad Adib Ridhwan Alhisam of KGS (167) and Thai challenger from International Sports Federation (ISF) Pongphop Jamornsrianan (170) in fourth and fifth places respectively.

In Boys Group A, KGM’s Lim Beng Keat, who led on Tuesday with a one-over 75, retained his lead yesterday when he carded a better score of 73 for a total gross score of 148 strokes.

Five strokes behind him in second place was Victor Ng of Malaysian Golf Association and Liew Yih Seng also of KGM finished third on 157.

KGS’ Saxen Hii climbed from third spot on Tuesday to take over the lead in Boys C with a two-day total of 167 yesterday, finishing five strokes ahead of team mate Elden Sim and 10 strokes ahead of team mate Mohd Aiman Al-Hakim.

Anson Yeo is the leader in Boys C with his score of 143 and he is six strokes clear of ISF’s Montprach Tunwannarux and one stroke further is another Thai junior Pongpanot Jeenakul.

Meanwhile, Winnie Ng is poised to lift the Sarawak Chief Minister’s challenge trophy in the girls competition after taking a five-stroke lead in Girls A.

The golfer from Malaysian Golf Association posted a two-day total of 146 to lead team mate Geraldine Wong (151) and Eliza Mae Kho of KGM (161), KGS’ Nicole Wong (198) and KGS’ Noor Afrina A’in Ibrahim (204).

In Girls Group B, ISF’s Jirsuda Khunarak has a six-stroke lead over KGM’s Sharifah Aiysah while KGS’ Angel Hii is is third place with a 168.

Leaders in Group C and D are Mirabel Ting from KGM (170) and Teemapat Pateetin of ISF (157) respectively.

The competition ends today with the closing ceremony scheduled at 2:30pm.