MACC questions six over RM12 mln Labuan food court

LABUAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called in at least six people, including government servants, to facilitate investigations into a RM12 million food court being built in Tanjung Purun.

However, there has been no arrest or seizure.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the commission’s investigation team was reviewing the relevant documents to determine whether they were related to the project.

Investigations are now focused on contracts and value of projects which were awarded by the 59-year-old director since he took the job about two years ago.

The suspect was said to have solicited for RM100,000 from the two contractors as kickbacks for the award of the food court project.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate Court has remanded the director and two contractors in their 40 for seven days since Tuesday, to assist in the investigations.

Following their arrest, the MACC has frozen 12 bank accounts belonging to the director and members of his family, totalling RM889,000, believed to be part of the millions of ringgit obtained through alleged corruption.

The MACC was also in the midst of tracing cash amounting to millions of ringgit which allegedly being transferred out shortly before the suspect was picked up.

The ill-gotten wealth was said to have been amassed from contracts worth millions over the the past two years.