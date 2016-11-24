Manyin lauds Serian Chinese for their contributions

SERIAN: The Chinese community in Serian deserves a pat on the back for their many significant contributions to the district which was last year elevated into the state’s newest administrative division.

Minister of Youth and Sports and Solidarity Dato Sri Michael Manyin in saying this hoped the Chinese community would continue playing roles in pushing the division to greater heights like any successful divisions in Sarawak.

He said Serian, especially the town area, would benefit from the Pan Borneo Highway which passes through the town instead of bypassing it like other towns affected by the project.

By not having the highway route diverted away from the town, he said this would ensure that the town would enjoy healthy economic growth and benefit everyone in the division.

“Let’s make Serian a must stop town (for those road travellers). Make sure your coffee shops are clean, and your toilets are clean, so that they will (not hesitate to) make a stopover.

“The Pan Borneo Highway was originally designed to by-pass Serian, but I told the consultants and contractors that as Minister of Infrastructure Development and Communications at the time, the highway must pass through Serian.

“And we are thankful that it was agreed upon and is now being implemented,” he said.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, mentioned this at SJK Chung Hua Serian’s end-of-school-year dinner at the school’s hall on Tuesday.

He went on to say that the Bumiputeras should emulate the Chinese community who emphasised a lot on education to be successful.

He noted that in the olden days, the Chinese would immediately set up a school for their children’s education upon arriving at a new settlement.

“The Chinese have 5,000 years of civilisation. Education is in the hearts and minds of the Chinese community.

“Just look at China now. It is the world’s second biggest economy after United States of America. They are where there are now not because of their natural resources but because of their human capital development.

“There are other countries such as Singapore and Japan which do not have natural resources, and yet they are among the biggest economies in the world. The reason is their emphasis on education. And this is something we, the Bumiputeras, need to emulate,” said Manyin.

Serian Resident Dahim Nadot, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng and Serian District Council secretary Joseph Indi were also present at the dinner.

Earlier, at the start of the dinner, Manyin was given the honour by the school headmistress Chang Ming Choo and the school’s board of management chairman Liew Thau Sen to beat one of the 24 drums purchased using a RM12,000 allocation approved last year by Manyin for the school’s 24 Festival Drums troupe.