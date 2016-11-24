Maria Chin: Let the police investigate, says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: All quarters should leave it to the police to carry out investigation against Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah who was detained last Friday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the police should be given time to do so in accordance with the law.

“All quarters should respect and hold to the principles of the law. Maria’s detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 is a preventive measure used by the authorities.

“The law gives room for the detainee to obtain legal advice from lawyers, compared with the (now defunct) Internal Security Act. In fact, the detention period is shorter, which is a maximum of 28 days for investigation,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Azalina said Maria had also used her right as provided in the Federal Constitution by filing a habeas corpus application to challenge her detention.

“This means the power of judicial review has been returned fully to the court, unlike under the ISA which did not allow it.

“This shows the Malaysian laws are better, in line with the human rights requirements” she added. — Bernama