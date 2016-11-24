MBKS to go electronic in monitoring assessment rates next year, says mayor

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will implement the e-LA (electronic Local Authority) module next year so that work process and checking of assessment rates could be done faster and more effectively MBKS Mayor Datuk James Chan who disclosed this to The Borneo Post yesterday added that the city council is currently using AutoCAD and Microsoft computer system to carry out its rating and valuation.

“Now we are using AutoCAD and Microsoft Word and it’s not link to the rating and billing system. So if the valuation system is installed and linked with the rating and billing system through e-LA, the work process and checking will be faster.”

He said MBKS collected 90.4 per cent of its assessment rates which amounted to RM49.8 million last year.

That amount excluded the arrears amounting to RM4.15 million which MBKS managed to collect last year.

The mayor said MBKS would go all out to collect its assessment rates whenever they were due.

“Unfortunately, there are a few ratepayers who could not pay due to business downturn and other reasons but MBKS will follow proper financial procedures and financial standard operating procedure (SOP) to pursue its debts by imposing caveat on the properties.

“MBKS will continuously pursue them to settle, failing which, MBKS will institute legal actions based on the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996 and the Local Authorities (Rating) Regulations 1997 to recover whatever is due to it,” he stressed.

In dealing with some hardcore rate defaulters, Chan said MBKS would take the necessary steps by sending notices, site inspections, caveats and legal actions.

“And we do allow instalment payments so that it would be too burdensome for some people,” he said.

On the revaluation of assessment rates, Chan disclosed that all the councils have done the revaluation exercise in 1997 but was not approved by the State Government.

Besides, MBKS, the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) was the other council which was chosen by the government to be audited on the ‘Management of Assessment Rates in Sarawak’ in 2016.

“In fact, MBKS valuer commented that if MBKS Management of Assessment Rates is being commented by the AG, practically all the other Councils in Sarawak will be affected because all other councils are having similar system all these years. All the councils also do not have the valuation system yet and no revaluation and arrears increase.

If they did the study on the other councils, the issues raised will be similar,” Chan added.

Chan was commenting on the Auditor-General (AG) Report based on an audit carried out from April until June 2016, which amongst others concluded that the management of assessment rates in both MBKS and MPP was good in the aspects of assessment rates collection, compliance to ratings procedures, reporting and compliance to financial regulations on revenue management.

However, both councils have to address the following: increase in assessment rates arrears, no new valuation list prepared and used since 1998 and there was no valuation system that integrates valuation and rating system for assessment rates.

The AG report also suggested that in order to ensure both MBKS and MPP management of assessment rates collection were efficient as well as meeting the set objectives, the following improvements were recommended: both MBKS and MPP take early actions before the arrears exceed 6 years and assertive actions taken to ensure the arrears are paid by the owners concerned within the stipulated time.

It also suggested that the Ministry of Local Government Sarawak, MBKS and MPP have to compile a new valuation list so that the yearly assessment rates are in accordance to the current market value.