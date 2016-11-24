Games 

Miri to host Borneo petanque events

MIRI: Miri Division Petanque Association will host the 7th Borneo Inter-Club Petanque Tournament and the 6th Borneo Cup Petanque Tournament on Nov 26 and 27.

Both will be played at the Miri petanque court.

The inter-club event is open to clubs, associations and players from all over Borneo. The top four clubs will receive cash prizes of RM3000, RM1500, RM800 and RM400.

Meanwhile, the Borneo Cup will see teams from Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan, Brunei Darussalam and Kalimantan. First held in Brunei in 2010, it aims to foster ties among petanque players in Borneo.

