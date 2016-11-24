More psychologists, counsellers needed

SARIKEI: The Divisional Welfare Department here does not have enough psychologists and specially trained officers to counsel underage girls suffering from the emotional distress of unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

This problem was brought up by Sarawak Administrative Officer (SAO) Henry Gimong at the closing ceremony of ‘Generasiku Sayang’ programme organised by Community Service and Enforcement Unit and Counselling and Psychology Unit of Sarikei Divisional Welfare Department at a hotel here last Tuesday afternoon.

Henry was representing Sarikei Resident Dr Anthony Valentine Laiseh at the function.

The programme which highlighted the problems of unplanned pregnancies and pr-marital sex was attended by 80 girls from various secondary schools here.

“I am made to understand that they only have three specially trained officers to take care of such cases and only one psychologist to provide counselling services,” he said.

Henry called on parents to spend more time guiding their teenage daughters and monitor their movement to avoid complications from unplanned pregnancies.

He pointed out that such pregnancies often led to abortion or abandoning of newborns.

Abortions and abandoning of babies are offences classified as murder under Section 302 of the penal code or attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

Previously, such offences were charged under Section 31 of the Children Act which provided a fine up to RM20,000 or 10 years imprisonment upon conviction, but after it have been classified as murder or attempted murder the punishment is mandatory death and 20 year imprisonment respectively, he explained.

Henry also called on the public and NGOs to take a more active role in raising the awareness of the problem of unplanned pregnancies.

Among those present were Divisional Welfare Officer, Sharifah Ranimah Wan Hashim and speakers from Welfare Department, Ling Huong Huong, Wilson Pilo and from Health Department, Dr. Ong Ri Chai.