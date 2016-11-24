More work, better vessel utilisation lifts Dayang’s earnings in third quarter

KUCHING: Dayang Enteprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) registered better financial performance in the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16) ended September 2016 thanks to higher work order performed and vessel utilisation.

Following a company briefing on the latest financial results, analysts believed that the oil and gas (O&G) company’s financials could be on the mend.

They were positive on Dayang’s prospects moving forward supported by strong orderbook and tenderbook.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) yesterday said Dayang’s 3Q16 net profit swung into the black at RM36.2 million after suffering two consecutive quarters of losses.

“The O&G company’s normalised cumulative earnings for nine months of financial year 2016 (9M16) was still in the red at approximately RM26.4 million although the company’s reported a positive 9M16 earnings of RM7.8 million,” it said in the note.

“In spite of that, there is a sliver of hope that the company could end the financial year with a normalised profit.”

In the meantime, the research firm gathered that Dayang’s stronger quarterly revenue for 3Q16 was a direct result of higher vessel utilisation rate

compared with previous quarters.

In addition, the research firm noted favourable profit margin was recorded due to higher profit contribution from work orders performed during the quarter ended September 2016.

MIDF Research observed that Dayang’s outstanding orderbook stood at RM3.34 billion and is expected to last through to 2018.

At the same time, the research firm said the group’s tenderbook is in the tune of approximately RM4 billion.

Similarly the research division of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) in another report said Dayang has managed to register a core net profit of RM18.5 million from a core net loss of RM6.6 million in 2Q16, after excluded unrealised foreign exchange of RM17.7 million.

The research firm noted the improved performance was due to stronger hook-up and commissioning (HUC) work performed and better offshore support vessels (OSV) fleet utilisation.

Kenanga Research noted the group’s subsidiary Perdana Petroleum Bhd (Perdana) managed to narrow the company’s core net loss to RM9.4 million from RM32.7 million in 2Q16 arising from better vessel utilisation of 66 per cent against 56 per cent recorded in 2Q15.

Dayang’s 3Q16 core net profit surged from RM0.9 million in 3Q15 due to better performance of its 95 per cent owned subsidiary, Perdana, evident by an improvement in vessel utilisation to 66 per cent from 55 per cent in 3Q15 coupled with better contribution from its core business.

Dayang’s offshore topside maintenance segment (TMS) recorded stronger performance in 3Q16, an improvement of 54.7 per cent y-o-y and 9.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) suggesting that activities level has continued

to pick up with better profit margins.

On another note, MIDF Research believed Dayang will be one of the frontrunners for the Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) maintenance, construction and modification (MCM) umbrella contracts which are worth approximately RM5 billion.

The company’s strength of getting the contracts was due to the group’s fleet size as Dayang has seven work barges with an average age of 4.7 years old and nine work boats with

an average age of 5.9 years old.

It said the company’s assets fit the criteria requirements and met the stringent specifications required by Petronas and its production sharing contractors.