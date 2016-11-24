NGOs contributed millions to Kinabatangan – NGO

KOTA KINABALU: Organisations named by Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman as the reason for the delay in building a second bridge in Kinabatangan, have brought in millions in international philanthropic funding to the Kinabatangan and have both trained and supported new generations of local conservationists and researchers.

Based on data from years of research and engagement with diverse groups, these organisations have also worked closely with government agencies and local communities and contributed to managing species, land use, and nature-based tourism, Sabah-based NGO Land Empowerment Animals People (LEAP) said yesterday.

LEAP Executive Director Cynthia Ong said the founders of organisations listed by Saddi in his debate speech at the current State Legislative Assembly sitting have introduced, developed and grown expertise over their many years of investing their lives and careers in Sabah, and are leaders in their fields not just in Sabah, but regionally and internationally.

e are blessed that they have chosen Sabah as their base. Rather than make erroneous allegations and dismiss them as outsiders, it would be appropriate for us to acknowledge their contributions and regard them as honorary Sabahans.

hey also bring global perspectives to help us shape our future in an informed way, and avoid the pitfalls and mistakes that western societies may have encountered,?Ong said in a statement.

Saddi was reported as making serious allegations insinuating misappropriation of funds, for which, if he has evidence, he has a responsibility to report to the police. On the other hand, if he does not have any evidence, it hardly appears as responsible leadership to make such accusations.

Ong said a public apology is in order from Saddi given his status as a state leader, adding that the assemblyman choice of words and framing causes division and confusion by making them out as a common enemy for Sabah.

 believe we can do better than that. We can listen and we can deliberate with care over a matter of huge consequence and seriousness for land, animals and people.

e will be responsible and accountable for the impacts of this bridge; we would be wise to consider informed, even if differing opinions. And this is not to say they are right and you or we are wrong, but we must grow the maturity as a society to hear a diversity of views without resorting to slander,?she said.

Saddi had blamed foreign NGOs operating in Sabah for the delay in the construction of the second bridge for Sukau, Kinabatangan.

He claimed in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday that the NGOs operating on the pretext of conserving wildlife and nature were against the construction of the bridge, which he claimed was something the people of Kinabatangan had wanted for a long time.

The assemblyman also urged government agencies such as the Sabah Wildlife Department, Environment Department and Forestry Department to stop signing memorandums of understanding with these foreign NGOs.

He also claimed that some of the NGOs were using wildlife conservation as a means to garner foreign funding for their own personal benefit and some members of the NGOs that were operating in Sukau were now living in luxury in Kota Kinabalu.