No direct communication between Hang Tsyr and Hoe Ing, High Court told

SIBU: There was no direct communication between the accused Ling Hang Tsyr and Ling Hoe Ing, who has been convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in the commission of the murder of bank manager Stephen Wong.

Sibu Criminal Investigation Department chief DSP Yeoh Chun Shyan said Andrew Tiong King Guan was the middleman between Hoe Ing and Hang Tsyr at the time of the commission of the crime.

Yeoh, who was the investigation officer of the case, testified this at the High Court here yesterday during the examination in chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fillany Siji.

He was the last prosecution witness to testify in the case.

He said based on his investigation, Hang Tsyr provided information on the movement of her late husband Stephen Wong and had emailed the pictures of him (her husband), his car and house to Tiong.

Yeoh said she provided information on the movement of her husband and accesses of the house to Tiong, which were then sent to Hoe Ing to carry out the commissioning of the crime, after which she unlocked the kitchen door and the door of her room.

“The accused communicated with Tiong King Guan through SMS and Tiong King Guan forwarded the information to Ling Hoe Ing through SMS as well,” he said.

He agreed with the DPP that at the time of the commission of the crime, Tiong served as the middleman between Hoe Ing and Hang Tsyr.

He also told the court that based on his investigation, Tiong was the secret lover of the accused and due to the marital problem the accused had with the deceased in early 2012, the accused came out with a plan to murder her husband (deceased).

She received help from Tiong and subsequently, Tiong agreed to help her.

Initially, Tiong approached Wong Miew Woon, Sia Ong Yu and Sia Ung Hee to carry out the task but they failed to do so.

They then introduced Hoe Ing to Tiong and since Hoe Ing was heavily in debt, Tiong offered to settle his debt if he agreed to carry out the task.

Hoe Ing agreed.

“Throughout his plan, Tiong was the one who was dealing with Miew Woon, Ong Yu, Ung Hee and Hoe Ing. All these four people were not known to the accused,” he told the court.

Miew Woon, Ong Yu and Sia were the prosecution witnesses in the case.

He said Hang Tsyr had never met with these four people face to face.

Yeoh also described how the accused was connected to the murder of the deceased.

First, he said the action of Hoe Ing who carried out the task to murder the husband had been too smooth; secondly, Hoe Ing had no connection or relation to her husband prior to the incident; and thirdly, the active communication between Tiong and the accused and between Tiong and Hoe Ing.

Meanwhile, during the cross-examination by defence counsel Roger Chin, Yeoh agreed that there was a possibility that the deceased could have forgotten to lock the kitchen door and the master bedroom door as he could have come home late that night.

In the re-examination by the DPP, Yeoh told the court that he agreed with the defence counsel that in his role as a bank manager, the deceased had to entertain clients, thus he had to go home late, but not all the time.

He also said the active communication between Tiong and Hoe Ing was obtained from the call and SMS log from a telecommunication company.

On the email, he said he could not show to the court the email sent to Tiong that contained photographs of the deceased, his car and the house as the cyber security company was unable to retrieve the email.

He later told the court that he could not remember the reason given by the cyber security company on why the email could not be retrieved.

In his witness statement report, which he read out for about one and a half hour, Yeoh concluded that Stephen Wong was murdered due to their marital problem.

However, he disagreed with Chin when Chin suggested that there was no motive for the accused to kill her husband on marital grounds.

He agreed with Chin that the phone number that Tiong and Hoe Ing used to contact one another was registered under the name of Hamidi Sidek and Wong Pik Ing.

However, he said he could not locate the two people.

He disagreed with Chin’s suggestion that his allegation that there was active communication between Tiong and Hoe Ing was not true.

He also disagreed with Chin who suggested that his investigation and conclusion as stated in his witness statement were wrong, inaccurate and full of weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Hang Tsyr and Andrew Tiong King Guan were charged under Section 109 and Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

They were accused of abetting the murder of Stephen Wong at a house in Ulu Sg Merah at about 1.30am on June 14, 2012.

Andrew is still at large.

The principal offender, Hoe Ing, had been charged and convicted under an alternative charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Hoe Ing pleaded guilty to the alternative charge and was sentenced to 16 years’ jail on Oct 1, 2013.

Hang Tsyr was represented by Anthony Tai, Roger Chin and Sempurai Petrus.

Hearing before Judge Datuk Norcahaya Arshad continues today.