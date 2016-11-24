No more power outage by end of next year — Dr Abdul Rahman

THE frequent electricity supply interruption in Matu will be a thing of the past when the 132kV transmission line from Petian to Daro and the 132kV substation in Daro are completed in the fourth quarter of next year, said Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunication) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“Once the project is completed, Matu and areas within its vicinity will have two sources of power supply.

“The main power supply will come from the newly constructed 132kV substation in Daro, while the 33kV line from the current 132kV substation in Petian will be a backup supply source,” he said in his reply to a question from Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He said the 132kV transmission line project from Petian to Daro was now 55 per cent completed and the 132kV substation in Daro was 38 per cent completed, with both projects costing about RM200 million.

“The transmission line project of 132kV from Petian to Daro costs RM152.1 million while the 132kV substation in Daro costs RM40 million,” he said.

Stretching 96 km from Mukah to Matu and Daro, the supply line of 33kV would benefit consumers in Oya, Dalat, Igan and Matu, he said.

Considering that electricity supply line is exposed to animal interference, strong winds, falling trees, bad weather and lighting which could result in power interruption, Dr Abdul Rahman said his ministry and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) would monitor and take precautionary measures such as cutting down trees to prevent such incident.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said the government was committed to provide maintenance and repair of schools throughout the state subject to the existing provisions, and not focussing only on certain areas.

He added that the state government had requested for upgrading of SMK Sabal and SMK Telagus under the second rolling plan of 11th Malaysia Plan, which he said was subject to approval by the Ministry of Finance.

He was responding to a question from Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan on maintenance or upgrading of schools in Balai Ringin and the status of the proposed secondary school in the constituency.