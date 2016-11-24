Padungan rep says to table motion on Amendment Bill

WONG King Wei (DAP-Padungan) is expected to table a motion today, to move the august House to direct one of the federal ministers from Sarawak to table an Amendment Bill of the Federal Constitution in parliament.

Wong said he had submitted an emergency motion to the DUN secretary at noon yesterday. together with a copy of the proposed Bill, under Standing Order 15 of the DUN Sarawak Notice, asking for leave to move the adjournment of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

“This motion arose from Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing’s statement on Tuesday saying there is no time limit for asking for autonomy and also no time limit for the state government to push for restoration of status for Sarawak.

“The deputy chief minister said the process is ‘long and tedious’ and that Rome was not built in one day.

“DAP Sarawak has decided to put the emergency motion to prove that it is not long and tedious.

“We have prepared everything. We have prepared an Amendment Bill for the Federal Constitution.

“I have been assigned to table a motion to move the House to direct one of the federal ministers from Sarawak to table the amendment in Parliament. Only by way of a minister tabling it that it can become a government business, which will take priority in parliamentary proceedings,” he told a press conference at DUN yesterday.

Wong explained that the motion on restoration of status for Sarawak was to amend the Federation Constitution 1976, which has reduced the status of Sarawak from one of the three regions that formed Malaysia to one of the 13 states.

He said one of the amendments to be made was to the composition of the Federal Constitution by deleting existing Article 1(2) and inserting in its place a new Article 1(2) that reads: “The Federation shall comprise (a) the states of the Federation established under the Federation of Malaya Agreement 1957 namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Pulau Pinang, Perak, Perlis, Selangor and Terengganu; (b) Sabah; and (c) Sarawak.”

Wong said this was an emergency because the matter was of urgent public importance.

“On Nov 2, the chief minister announced that the state government would table a motion in the current sitting to, inter alia, urge the federal government to restore the status of Sarawak as before 1976.

“On Nov 16, he made a sudden u-turn and decided that the state government was not going to table the said motion in the current sitting.

“It is a matter of importance as the restoration of the status of Sarawak ought not be decided at the whims and fancies of one individual who has shown to be capable of u-turning at crunch time.

“We are 40 years late in the amendment. We cannot endure any delay,” he said.