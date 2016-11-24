Parents told to prioritise children’s education

BINTULU: Parents play very important role in the development of their children and priority should always be given to their education.

Deputy Resident Hamdiah Bakir said in today’s challenging environment, only education would ensure these young children could succeed in life.

She said this at the presentation of excellence awards at SK Tatau yesterday, representing Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakup Kari.

“Parents should have an open mind and if they have some issues with the school, especially with teachers, they should use a proper channel to discuss it with the school authority.

“What is important is for us to keep up their spirit to study hard to become excellent students,” she reminded the parents.

She acknowledged that the UPSR results this year were not so good but it should not be an excuse for parents not to continue to motivate their children to study harder.

Meanwhile, the award recipients were Azhar Ihtisyam Jefri (best male student level 1), Jacqlina Maria Anyi (best female student level 1), Allen Leo Jugah Libin (best male student level 2), Alersya Evita Pengiran (best female student level 2), Welly Panting Yong (best male dormitory student award), Jessy Intang Peter (best female dormitory student award), Oliver Samuel Galang (excellent male student award- co-curriculum), and Nurul Yulia Iswandi (excellent female student award -co-curriculum).

Tatau administrative officer Nyelang Galungan, a representative of Tatau Education officer Norziana Mohd Saifudin, SK Tatau headmaster Janudin Ab Rahman, SK Tatau Parent-Teacher Association chairman Zulkifli Othman and SK Tatau Parents Support Group chairman Ningkan Unsu were among those present at the function.