Review, amend archaic laws, suggests Chang

AN opposition member yesterday proposed that outdated legislations be reviewed and amended to keep abreast with changing times.

Irene Mary Chang (DAP-Bukit Assek) said the state’s Adoption Ordinance, for instance, was insensitive to both adoptive parents and the adopted.

“Nothing can be more shattering for children than to reach the age of understanding only to discover that they are not the biological children of the parents who had nurtured them from young,” she said when debating State Budget 2017.

“This issue was raised in this august House in 2012, but four years have gone by and yet the state government has not even considered the changes that need to be made in order to protect the emotional growth and well-being of our young ones who have the misfortune of being put up for adoption by their own biological parents.

Chang said the Adoption Ordinance in Sarawak was different from the Adoption Act used in the peninsula.

“In Sarawak, the adopted children would have the Adoption Certificate with the word ‘adopted child’ stated on them.

“This is unsatisfactory because it ignores the realities of life and the emotive elements of both the adopted children and adoptive parents,” she said.

“In West Malaysia, under the Adoption Act, the Registrar-General of Births will ensure that the words denoting the adoption do not appear in the birth certificates.”

Other legislations that she proposed to be amended are the Administration of Estates Ordinance, which expounds clearly the supposedly superiority of men over women; and the Civil Law Act 1956.

Though this Civil Law Act 1956 is a federal legislation, it is time our state government presses the federal government for a review and amendment, she said.

“Under the Act, one’s life, if unfortunate enough to meet with a fatal accident, costs just RM10,000 of bereavement to the spouse or to the parents, if a minor and unmarried.

“That is the statutory award under Section 7(3B), and this sum has not been reviewed since 1984 when the Civil Law (Amendment) Act 1984 fixed the figure.”

Chang said although no amount of compensation could ever adequately compensate the grief caused by the loss of a loved one, the amount RM10,000 had, for a long time, greatly diminished in value due to inflation and the steep rise in the cost of living and other factors.

“What is RM10,000 in this present day and age? What can it buy? Maybe for a better quality casket. And yet, this is the value placed by the government of the day on the cost of bereavement.”