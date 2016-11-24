RHB Bank 3Q16 earnings soar by 120 pct to RM505.33 mln

KUCHING: RHB Bank Bhd’s (RHB Bank) earnings for the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16) ended September 2016 soared by 120 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM505.33 million from RM229.26 million.

The banking group in a statement yesterday said the stellar earnings for 3Q16 was on normalisation basis excluding “career transition scheme” (CTS) cost of about 9.6 per cent recognised in 2015.

At the same time, the banking group in a filing to Bursa Malaysia said 3Q16 revenue inched up by 1.6 per cent y-o-y to RM2.7 billion from RM2.66 billion generated in 3Q15.

Commenting on the 3Q16 financial results, RHB Bank Group’s managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said, “The group 3Q16 results showed significant improvement from the previous year’s corresponding quarter.

“Despite our performance being affected by one large impairment on securities and allowances on certain corporate accounts, against the backdrop of a sluggish global economic environment, our core earnings have remained resilient.

“The group will continue to implement various initiatives under our Reframed Strategy.

“To-date, we have registered significant positive outcomes, and will remain vigilant by focusing on asset quality.

“In addition, we will continue to improve our operational efficiency and maintain a high level of liquidity and capital.

“At the same time, focus on digitisation of our core businesses and customer experience will be enhanced, as part of our strategy to achieve our long term objectives,” he said.

On an quarterly basis, RHB Bank recorded a net profit of RM505.3 million for 3Q16, an increase of 44.3 per cent as compared to RM350.2 million in the preceding quarter of 2Q16.

Against a normalised preceding quarter which was impacted by impairment incurred on a corporate bond in Singapore, net profit for 3Q16 was lower by 6.9 per cent due to higher impairment on loans and financing and higher operating expenses, partly offset by higher non-fund based income.

Meanwhile, for the nine months ended September 2016 (9M16), RHB Bank reported a net profit of RM1.42 billion, an increase of 9.1 per cent over the previous year’s corresponding period.

The improved performance was attributed to a strong growth in operating profit before allowances, though it was partly offset by an increase in impairment losses for loans and other assets.

Included in the current period results was a one-off full impairment on a corporate bond in Singapore of RM253.5 million incurred in the second quarter ended June 2016.

In 2015, the group incurred a CTS expenses of RM308.8 million and benefited from a collective allowances written back due to model refinement on mortgage portfolio amounting to RM131.4 million.

Excluding the effects of those one-offs expense, the banking group noted its normalised net profit increased by 12.4 per cent.

Moreover, the group’s operating profit before allowances increased by 36 per cent to RM2.42 billion in the first nine months of 2016.

The strong growth was underpinned by healthy net fund based and non-fund based income growth and effective cost management.

Elaborating further, RHB Bank said its total income increased by five per cent to RM4.83 billion, supported by solid net fund-based income growth of 4.4 per cent to RM3.23 billion, on the back of 2.3 per cent growth in loans and financing, and higher non-fund based income which grew by 6.3 per cent.

In the meantime, RHB Bank said its net interest margin for 3Q16 was lower by four basis points at 2.15 per cent due to the impact of the 25 basis point reduction in Overnight Policy Rate in July 2016.