Right for Asfia to suspend Chong – Wong

KUCHING: State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar’s decision to suspend Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen for the rest of the session of the DUN sitting after making unsubstantiated, baseless and misleading allegations in the august House on Monday is final.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said Asfia made the right call to suspend the state DAP chairman because he had made some allegations which violated his privilege as a member of the state legislature.

“His (Chong) remark or statement constitutes contempt of the ‘dewan’ (august House) which is not allowed,” he told a press conference at the Media Room of the State Legislative Assembly Complex here yesterday.

Wong explained that whenever the DUN speaker names an elected representative, if he or she is requested to withdraw his or her remarks deemed unparliamentary or if he or she has imputed improper motives on any member of the august House, that member of the House has to withdraw his or her statement.

“If he or she refuses to withdraw, then that person can be suspended with the speaker requesting a minister to move a motion on the spot,” he said.

Asfia on Tuesday said Chong was suspended for making an unsubstantiated allegation that RM250 million for minor rural projects (MRPs) in 2015 ‘obviously had gone missing and not accounted for’ even before any detailed account was given by the chief minister on the said sum.

“These unsubstantiated allegations violate Standing Order 32(6) and his words are objectional under Standing Order 40(3)(c),” he said then.

A group of around 30 people carried out a demonstration near DUN Complex yesterday demanding that the state government explain where the RM250 million MRP funds had gone to.

When asked to comment on this, Wong said he did not manage to witness the demonstration but emphasised that ‘the minority should really agree with the majority in a democratic system based on the Westminster Model’.

“To me, you cannot make irresponsible accusation and allegation which are not substantiated. He (Chong) was saying that RM250 million was missing and accused the chief minister of misleading the House.

“He even insinuated that this sum of money is somewhat like the ‘Watergate of Sabah’…money being stacked away and so on. This is a very serious statement. So I think the speaker made the right decision and he (Chong) is rightfully and has to be suspended for the rest of the session,” he said.

On whether he reckoned Chong’s suspension was too lenient, Wong said it was within the provision.

“Maybe he just wants to be a hero or maybe it’s the tactic of gaining popularity so that they (DAP) can gain political mileage through this sort of behaviour.

“They may be seen by some as martyrs who have been oppressed and suppressed. But in the Westminster Model, in a democracy system, we just have to do it. Hence, the minority must follow the majority.”

Meanwhile, Wong, who is also UPP president, was also asked if the party had any intention of contesting in the next general election.

To this, he said the party worked hard on the ground particularly at the grassroots level to identify potentials and produce winnable candidates.

“Hopefully in time to come, Barisan Nasional (BN) will pick us as BN direct candidates,” he said, adding that at the same time, the party was also working together with various component parties to ensure maximum victory come election time.