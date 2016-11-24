Rita Ubong Jau best Kemas teacher for Baram

MARUDI: Community Development Department (Kemas) Baram has adjudged Rita Ubong Jau as the best teacher for Baram for 2016.

The 26-year-old Kayan lady is a teacher at Long Laput PreSchool and has joined Kemas since six years ago.

Her selection was based on her active role in various charity works and associations. She is also among the founding members of Eda Berang Long Laput Community Service.

Rita is among the 14 Kemas supervisors and teachers who have been promoted to Grade S27.

She received her award from Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau during the convocation ceremony of nine Tabika classes in Marudi district at the Baram Civic Centre here recently.

Among those present were Sarawak administrative officer Rose Edward Tarang and Baram Kemas officer Sutinah Ibrahim.