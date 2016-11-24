Sabati gears up for annual pan-M’sian sports meet

KUCHING: The Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) will take part in the 2016 Pan-Malaysian Barisan Nasional Elected Representatives’ Wives Annual Programme (PTIWRBNM) which will be held in Alor Setar, Kedah on Feb 7-13 next year.

To boost their preparations, Sabati badminton team members held a friendly game with Garuda Buster of Malaysian Badminton Academy 1 at the Sarawak Badminton Association hall here. The friendly showdown was officiated at by the Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, according to a press release from the Information Department.

A total of 26 players were involved – 14 from Sabati and 12 from Garuda Buster.

“The objectives of the friendly was to prepare Sabati badminton team members and give them greater exposure to develop their badminton skills, to mentally prepare them for the tournament, to identify each other’s strengths and weaknesses and to train systematically,” Jamilah said.

Sabati badminton team captain Datin Melia Gelen said the friendly game was their second after a friendly against a team from Land and Survey Department at Sarawak Club a week earlier.

The PTIWRBNM 2016 event aims to foster stronger and closer relationships between the wives of Barisan Nasional (BN) representatives.

Additionally, it is an occasion for the women to meet each other and to work together towards helping the government and the leadership of the party in establishing sports as a healthy activity to be shared with their families, and also within the BN leadership family.

The Sabati contingent to the upcoming PTIWRBNM 2016 will comprise some 40 members and supporters.

PTIWRBNM will see teams from all the states in Malaysia including the Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti) competing in two sporting events – badminton and tenpin bowling.