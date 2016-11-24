Sarawak in need of stronger mental health care support system — Chang

THERE is need for a stronger mental health care support system for the people of Sarawak, says Irene Mary Chang (DAP-Bukit Assek).

“Recent research carried out by the Malaysian Psychiatric Association has shown a 50 per cent increase in depression from 2011 to 2015. Studies have also shown that the risk of suicide increases for those with mental illness.

“Indeed, studies carried out have anticipated that by 2020, depression will be a major mental health illness which Malaysians will suffer from. Even our young people are not spared. Statistics of the Health Ministry reveal a worsening state of mental health problems among Malaysian students – from one in 10 individuals in 2011 to one in five in 2016.

“Similarly, in Sarawak, we hear and know of cases where mental illness have caused the breakdown of family units and is the cause of crimes committed and so forth. If mental illness is allowed to go unchecked, our society would be destabilised in no time,” she said yesterday.

Citing Sibu as an example, Chang said the cases of mental illness were escalating

“Despite the increasing number of patients, Sibu Hospital, in terms of available specialists, is not always equipped to dispense the right treatments as required by the patients. In 10 out of 10 cases, the standard treatment consists of oral medication.

“Much as the personnel in Sibu Hospital are trying to provide the necessary counselling and psychotherapy, they are not able to do it as efficiently as our people deserve because of the lack of manpower.

“Our government hospitals do not have clinical psychologists and they do not have sufficient number of general psychologists and psychiatrists and counsellors, all of whom have to work together to reduce the number of cases.

“We need to provide our hospitals with the sufficient number of these specialists because they are the ones who are instrumental in providing patients with the necessary counselling and mental health therapy,” she said.

Chang added that mental health care was important as the people being the nation’s greatest asset.

“With what our nation is going through in the next few years, with the economic downturn, reduction in job opportunities and so forth, we need to build up our people by putting a strong support system in place and also to provide proper treatment to those who have succumbed to the pressure in their lives.

“It is said that the rate of mental illness is growing in lockstep with a failed economy. There is a definite correlation between the growing rate of mental illness and the failure of a country.

“Even if we try all ways and means to revive the economy, chances are that it would not totally succeed unless our people have a degree of mental and spiritual health,” she said.