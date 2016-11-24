School partners with Trienekens, MPP for 3rd recycling programme

KUCHING: Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) recently concluded a solid waste segregation and recycling awareness programme for the third year running with SJK(C) Chung Hua Sejijak with a prize presentation session for its students.

SJK(C) Chung Hua Sejijak is the first Chinese vernacular school under the council’s jurisdiction to adopt Trienekens’ recycling programme.

It was selected due its ongoing commitment towards becoming a green school. The project engaged both students and staff to practise segregating their school waste from point-of-generation, starting from their classrooms.

The programme also stands out as collaboration between a government agency, private sector and a school.

Trienekens’ senior manager for logistics and services Sarius Lee said that the programme was introduced to SJK (C) Chung Hua Sejijak in 2013. It is one of five Kuching schools join the programme which was designed to educate pupils about sustainability and environmental sustainability as well as cleanliness through education.

“As the city’s waste management service provider, most of the problems we encounter are due to ignorance and indifferent attitudes towards cleanliness and proper waste disposal,” said Lee.

He hoped that recycling can become a part of people’s lifestyle towards sustainable living.

Headmistress Jong Siaw Hui said the programme benefitted her students because it provided them with the opportunity to learn about and experience segregating waste firsthand from within their classrooms.

In addition to the waste separation practices and scheduled collection of recyclables, Trienekens also organised additional environment-themed educational activities such as an awareness talk, Amazing Green Race Game, interclass contest for most collected recyclables, colouring contest, poster design contest and eco-fashion competition as well as other green initiatives for the school.

The interclass most-collected-recyclables competition saw the students of Year Three (Level 1 Category) and Year Four (Level 2 Category) emerged as ‘green champions’ with the highest collection of 96.55kg and 154kg of recyclables respectively.

Also present were MPP’s standing committee chairman for public health Cr Ahkim Sarok, MPP divisional head for public health Donald Jelly, Trienekens CSR Department manager Janet J Balong and members of the school board.