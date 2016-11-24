SJK Chung Hua Krokop eyes clean toilet prize

MIRI: SJK Chung Hua Krokop, Miri has been shortlisted as one of the top five primary schools nationwide for this year’s 1Malaysia National Clean Toilet Award Competition.

Headmistress Tang Suk Hung said the school’s toilets were evaluated by Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government officials last month.

“To reach the top five is already an honour for us and we are hoping to win. The result is expected to be announced before the end of this year,” she said when contacted.

“The officials who came to our school last month said they were very pleased with our efforts to beautify and keep our toilets clean and we are the only SJK in the top five, the rest are SRKs.”

Tang said the officials were impressed with the school’s efforts to raise awareness among the school community of the importance of keeping toilets clean and beautiful and ensuring users are cheerful and prioritise high standards of hygiene.

“These approaches are in line with the objectives of the annual clean toilet competition,” she said, adding that the school staff, pupils and parents were very committed to achieving the goals.

She explained that for the competition, four themes were chosen – ‘Toilet in the garden’, ‘Amazing underwater world’, ‘Disney’ and ‘Doraemon’.

Tang stressed that joining the competition was not just to win prizes but more importantly to change especially the pupils’ mindset on toilets, which are normally smelly, wet and poorly-lit.

She said toilets should instead be functional spaces with a high standard of cleanliness, beautiful, and brightly lit for a cheery atmosphere where hand-washing is a culture.