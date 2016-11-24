State to honour women in sports next year

KUCHING: The state government will make the theme for next year’s state-level Women Day’s celebration ‘Sarawak’s Women in Sports’.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said this is to pay tribute to the women who have contributed through sports to put Sarawak on the map.

“We have published books documenting women’s contributions in various fields – ‘Sarawak Women in Politics’, ‘Sarawak Women in Business’, ‘Sarawak Women in Volunteerism’, ‘Sarawak Women in Education’, ‘Sarawak Women Treading the Path of Post-Independence Years’ – academic books and with the 2017 theme, the upcoming book for publication will be ‘Sarawak Women in Sports’,” she said before launching an appreciation dinner for Women’s Day 2016 on Tuesday.

“I am proud to say that all this is all the result of our hard work to ensure the contributions of our women in this state will not disappear from the memory and their contributions are to be recorded so it will remain a reference.”

She said early planning leads to early execution and leverages on the pool of talents at the ministry, various departments and non-governmental organisations.