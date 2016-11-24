State’s export of timber products to EU minimal

SARAWAK exported RM6.6 billion worth of timber products globally last year, but the amount that went to the European Union was minuscule—RM2.425 million only.

And in the first eight months of this year, timber products exported to the EU were worth a mere RM1.65 million, which is RM10,000 lower than the same period last year.

Assistant Minister for Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh told See Chee How (PKR-Batu Lintang) during the question-and-answer session yesterday that most of the timber products exported to the EU was plywood and that 80 per cent of the exports went to the UK.

“UK will be out from the EU, so it is quite insignificant for timber products to be exported to Europe, even in the future,” said Len Talif.

While most of Sarawak’s exports to the EU were plywood, timber products exported from Peninsular Malaysia to the EU were mostly furniture, he said.

On See’s question on the extent that the Sarawak Timber Legality Verification System (STLVS) satisfies the Timber Legality Assurance System (TLAS) of the European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR), Len Talif said TLAS was a generic term that refers to the Timber Legality Assurance System developed under EU Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade-Voluntary Partnership Agreement (FLEGT-VPA).

Its objective is to ensure no illegal timber enters the supply chain.

STLVS, in contrast, is a legality assurance system based on existing laws and regulations in Sarawak.

“That has been in practise since the formation of the Forestry Department in 1919, that’s more than 100 years ago. This system has been renewed, refined and enhanced to meet prevailing conditions and market requirements.”

Len Talif said the internationally recognised STLVS was recently audited by internationally independent third party Global Forest Services.

“Therefore, STLVS satisfied the EUTR requirements. It has been widely accepted and recognised by important countries, so much so that Sarawak timber and timber products have been exported worldwide to countries such as Japan, Australia, China, Korea, India, US, Middle East, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand and the EU.”