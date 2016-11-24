‘Step up promo of export-potential sago worms’

EFFORTS to promote other sago-related produce, particularly sago worms, should be stepped up because it has the potential to be exported overseas.

Yussibnosh Balo (BN-Tellian) said his constituency was renowned for ‘rumbia’ operations and therefore requested allocation for the smallholders since the state budget had allocated RM229 million for the agriculture sector.

“Apart from the production of sago flour, other produce that should be looked into include ‘siet’ (sago worms), which has the potential for export much like what is being done in Thailand,” he said when debating the state budget yesterday.

According to him, a kilo of sago worms could fetch RM50- RM60 in the market and were in high demand due to its nutritional value.

“For instance, a 100g dried sago worm contains protein (25.8g), fat (38.5g), carbohydrates (33.2g), energy (583cal), amino acid (2.29g), threonine (1.15g), leucine (1.62g) and laisin (1.72g).”

He added that promoting sago worms could also improve the income of Bumiputeras in rural areas.

“As such, I am requesting for agencies such as Craun Research which receives an allocation of RM21.8 million from the government as well as Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to take the initiative to strengthen this industry.”

Yussibnosh also requested for an allocation of RM232 million from the federal government and RM66 million from the state government to assist the people under his constituency to have their own homes through the Affordable Housing Programme, Rumah Mesra Rakyat and Village Expansion Scheme.