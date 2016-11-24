Storekeeper arrested for suspected theft

MIRI: Police arrested a storekeeper yesterday for allegedly stealing over 60 bottles of weed killer from his employer.

The 22-year-old had allegedly stolen the bottles costing RM180 each from an oil palm plantation in Niah on several occasions.

It is understood that he would then sell the stolen weed killer around Batu Niah.

The suspect is believed to have worked together with two other accomplices, who are still at large.

He was taken to the Miri Central police station lockup to assist with the investigation.