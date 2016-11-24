Street lighting in Miri, Subis well provided for — Penguang

MIRI City Council (MCC) and Subis District Council (SDC) have been allocated with RM1.2 million and RM50,000 respectively for street lighting projects from 2011 to 2016.

Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said this year, MCC had been allocated RM200,000 for street lighting while SDC was allocated with RM50,000.

He was responding to a question from Ripin Lamat (BN-Lambir) on the amount of allocation given to MCC and SDC yearly between 2011 and 2016 for street lighting project.

Ripin also posed a supplementary question – where to seek for possible sources of funding for street lighting projects.

Penguang said there were many including the state government under the Malaysia Plan and from the federal Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government.

“Possible sources of funding can also be obtained from the council’s reserves. You only need approval from the Ministry of Local Government. Allocation can also come from the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) or the honorable member of Lambir’s minor rural project (MRP) grant.

“But if we were to think outside the box, we can also source for private funding through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives,” he added.

On the building of a fire station in Julau or Pakan, Penguang said that based on the ‘Fire Cover’ study conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department and Telekom Malaysia (TM) via the ‘Digital TM SmartMap’ application, fire risk in the two areas was still under the ‘low risk category’.

He said this in response to a question from Rolland Duat Jubin (BN-Meluan) as to whether the state government had a plan to build a fire station in Julau or Pakan.

He, however, said there was an active Bomba volunteer team in Julau, complete with a vehicle equipped with fire fighting facilities to assist in fighting fire or other emergencies prior to the arrival of firemen at the scene.