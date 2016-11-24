Sutin heads list of 154 recipients of state awards

Sutin receives the JPC award from the Head of State. Bakrie receives the PPC award from the Head of State.

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud conferred State Award medals to 154 recipients at the Astana yesterday

Leading the list of recipients was executive secretary of State Cabinet Committee Meeting, Sutin Shamat, who received Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (JPC).

Five received Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (PPC): Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government Bakrie Zaini, DBKU director Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat, director of Sewerage Services Department Lau Hieng Ung, chief executive of Sarawak Forestry Corporation Wong Ting Chung and assistant director (Management) of Department of Land and Survey Sarawak Ibrahim Lumpu.

Four others were awarded Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (PBS), while nine received Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (PBK).

Taib also conferred Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (PPB) to 20 recipients, 16 for Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak Ahli Bintang Sarawak (ABS), 31 for Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (ABK) and 30 for Pingat Pentadbiran Awam Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (PPT).

Another 38 recipients were bestowed with Darjah Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Sarawak Bentara Bintang Sarawak (BBS).

Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, heads of government department and other local dignitaries were among those present at the event.