T-Run 1.0 participants reminded to collect T-shirts

KUCHING: Those who have registered to join the 2016 T-Run 1.0 have been reminded to collect their T-shirts between 9am-8pm on Nov 25-26 (Friday and Saturday) at the Crown Towers lobby area.

The run which will kicks off at 6am this Sunday (Nov 27) at Crown Towers is organised by Tea FM, The Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations (Youth Section), The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News.

According to a press release, some 1,217 participants have registered for the run which is divided into Men’s Open (7km, 301 participants), Ladies’ Open (7km, 331 participants) and Men and Women’s Open (3km, 585 participants).

Participants are advised to arrive before 6am and are welcomed to join the Zumba dance event before the run.

The first round of lucky draws will be held at 6am.

Among prizes up for grabs are Julie’s brand cookies, Life Cafe vouchers and a Gree air conditioner sponsored by KTS Trading Sdn Bhd.

For enquiries, call Tea FM at 082-336593 or fax to 082-336793.

Alternatively, visit www.teafm.

com.my or Facebook (teafm1027).